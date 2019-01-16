A warrant has been issued for a 25-year old man who is accused of trying to steal the ATM at G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel.

Andrew Reeve failed to show up in court for an Arraignment Hearing yesterday.

He’s charged with Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, Mischief under $5,000 and Theft under $5,000.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the hospital just after midnight on August 11th of last year and upon arrival, they say they discovered a smashed window in the front entrance, as well as a vehicle tow strap that had been placed around the ATM.

Police say it appears that the strap broke, making the theft unsuccessful.

Video surveillance was used to identify a suspect vehicle that was later discovered on the Highway west towards Prince George.

Police say that it was stolen.

RCMP say a suspect was identified and arrested, thanks to a tip from the public.