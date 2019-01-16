The Board of Education for School District 27 announced Wednesday that it has hired a successful candidate for the position of Superintendent of Schools.

Chris van der Mark will be joining the District this spring from the Bulkley Valley where has served as Superintendent for School District 54 for the past eight years.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us but trust that Mr. van der Mark’s strength in leadership, sound educational background, and demonstrated ability to build strong working relationships with staff, students, and community partners will steer the District in the right direction,” Board Chair Willow MacDonald said.

The Board according to interim superintendent Diane Wright received applications from a number of strong candidates but chose to move forward with van Der Mark based on his demonstrated leadership capabilities, broad understanding of the B.C. Education Plan, commitment to fiscal responsibility and good governance, and focus on improving student outcomes.