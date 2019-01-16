A letter to the editor of the local newspaper in 100 Mile House caused an uproar on social media regarding the districts stand on street hockey last week.

The letter in part stated that children playing street hockey on evergreen avenue had been told that the District does not allow the sport and they had to stop playing, and that a new bylaw had come in January 2nd.

Mayor Mitch Campsall had this response. “The kids weren’t moving off the street and the cars were going around them. One of our staff members noticed this and was quite concerned. The cars weren’t slowing down. He was worried about the kids. So he made a comment to them about it.”

Campsall says that while there is a bylaw on the books regarding athetics on district roads that was put in several years ago, it has never been enforced, and the district has no problems with street hockey. He asks that vehicles on district steets slow down and everyone play safe.