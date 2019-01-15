100 Mile RCMP say a traffic stop turned up a wanted individual who had several weapons.

Police pulled over a vehicle in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue January 8th. The driver attempted to hide behind the vehicle. After apprehending the suspect, RCMP found that the driver had a warrant out for their arrest.

A search of the vehicle found a loaded .22 calibre handgun near the driver as well as several other weapons, including bear spray and brass knuckles.

The 37 year old male suspect from 100 Mile House was held, but eventually released on promise to appear in court May 7th.

Recommended charges include two firearms charges, a weapon charge, and driving while suspended. The vehicle was impounded.