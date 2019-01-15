A South Cariboo man is recovering after having been stabbed in the abdomen.

100 Mile RCMP received a report of the incident Sunday, Jan. 13.

“When officers attended to speak with the victim, he refused to cooperate or provide any information about what had occurred,” Sgt. Don McLean said.

“The victim was transported to Royal Inland Hospital for further treatment and the injuries were reported to be not life-threatening.”

McLean said RCMP do not believe that there is any danger to the public as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 100 Mile RCMP or Crime Stoppers.