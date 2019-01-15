Four Teams Still Have A Shot At First In The Central Interior Hockey League
Dale Taylor, My Cariboo Now
First place in the Central Interior Hockey League is going to come down to the final weekend of the season.
The Williams Lake Stampeders are in the drivers seat.
They lead the way at 10 and 4 and they will take top spot with wins in Prince Rupert and Terrace the weekend of the 26th and 27th.
Quesnel is second with a record of 8-4 and 2, Prince Rupert is third at 8-3 and 1 and then Terrace is fourth at 8 and 5, but just two points our of second and four back of top spot.
SCHEDULE
JAN 18TH Prince Rupert at Kitimat
19th Terrace at Prince Rupert
JAN 26TH Quesnel at Terrace
Williams Lake at Prince Rupert
27th Quesnel at Prince Rupert
Williams Lake at Terrace