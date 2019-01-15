First place in the Central Interior Hockey League is going to come down to the final weekend of the season.

The Williams Lake Stampeders are in the drivers seat.

They lead the way at 10 and 4 and they will take top spot with wins in Prince Rupert and Terrace the weekend of the 26th and 27th.

Quesnel is second with a record of 8-4 and 2, Prince Rupert is third at 8-3 and 1 and then Terrace is fourth at 8 and 5, but just two points our of second and four back of top spot.

SCHEDULE

JAN 18TH Prince Rupert at Kitimat

19th Terrace at Prince Rupert

JAN 26TH Quesnel at Terrace

Williams Lake at Prince Rupert

27th Quesnel at Prince Rupert

Williams Lake at Terrace