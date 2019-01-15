It was a combined effort to try and save a home from a fire in Deep Creek.

Williams Lake Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock explains what happened last night after they received a call from the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department.

“There was a structure fire in the Wildwood fire protection area and we were called out to assist them with manpower and an engine. We were out there for approximately two and a half hours last night to assist them in knocking down the fire.”

Warnock said when the pumper truck and 8 firefighters returned he was told that the structure was a total loss.

The Williams Lake Fire Department was called out again early this morning at 2:10 to a vehicle fire on Windmill Crescent which they spent a half hour to put out.