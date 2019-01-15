UPDATED 12 PM Tuesday.

Ashcroft RCMP were called to the scene of an apparent shooting incident Monday evening at a residence in the 1000 block of Collins Road in Cache Creek. Upon arrival at 7 pm, police found a deceased adult male.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says the initial investigation suggests an interaction between two two persons who were known to each other , and that there is no threat to the public. The Southeast District Major crimes unit and forensic investigators are on scene.

No other information is being released at this time.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at 250 453-2216 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.