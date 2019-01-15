The search is on for individuals who have accomplished an achievement that brought national or international fame to the City of Williams Lake during the past year.

In 2017 Williams Lake Certificate of Merit Awards were given to Dr. Rudy Wassanar for his work in implant dentistry and a young wrestling Champion Tyleen Scaiano

Nominations for the 2018 Williams Lake Certificate of Merit Awards are being accepted by City Council until Friday February 15th.

Their achievements will be recognized at a City Council meeting later this year.

To nominate an individual, provide their name and a short resume of their contributions for council to consider then drop it off at Williams Lake City Hall, attention Cindy Bouchard, Director of Legislative Services.

For more information, you can contact Cindy at 250-392-17-73 or by email at cbouchard@williamslake.ca.