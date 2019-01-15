First Nations group plans offer for Trans Mountain Pipeline

Dozens of First Nations leaders are preparing to make a collective offer for the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

CBC News reports the group is feeling confident following a private meeting with the feds in December. When Ottawa purchased the pipeline from Kinder Morgan last year for $4.5 billion, federal officials made it clear it was short-term ownership.

China warns Canada to back off with “irresponsible remarks”

Chinese officials are lashing out against Justin Trudeau’s criticism.

The foreign ministry is warning against “irresponsible remarks” after Trudeau accused China of arbitrarily sentencing a Canadian man to death. Robert Schellenberg was arrested for drug smuggling four years ago, but has maintained his innocence. Ottawa has also issued a travel warning for Canadians planning to visit China.

TSB pushes for review following deadly bus crashes in Ontario and Saskatchewan

Transport Canada needs to review its bus safety standards in Canada.

The Transportation Safety Board says the recent deadly crash in Ottawa and the Humboldt Broncos tragedy last year are proof commercial buses need to be reviewed for ‘crashworthiness’. TSB officials say the feds made some progress after a deadly Ottawa bus crash in 2013, but more work still needs to be done.

Brexit deal fated to fail during vote today

Brexit is set to fail today in a defeat that could be Britain’s largest in nearly a century.

A majority of MPs have already sided with opposition against the EU divorce deal crafted by PM Theresa May. If Britain leaves the EU in March without a deal, experts have warned it could lead to chaos for the country’s trade and economy.

Canadian care givers struggling to afford time off

Many Canadians providing care for family members are facing financial struggles.

A new study has found two thirds of caregivers who take time off work to tend to a sick or injured family member can’t afford it. Experts say there are no standards in place to allow Canadians to take leave for care giving purposes.