West Fraser will be temporarily curtailing production throughout the first quarter of the new year at its sawmills in 100 Mile House, Chasm, and Chetwynd.

The curtailments will be for approximately three weeks at each operation.

“In addition, the Williams Lake Sawmill will be shut down for approximately a week to complete certain capital upgrades,” West Fraser said Monday.

“The decision to temporarily reduce production at Chasm, 100 Mile House, and Chetwynd is a result of price declines in lumber markets, high log costs and log supply constraints.”

The curtailments are expected to reduce SPF lumber production by approximately 50 million board feet in addition to previously announced measures.

Production was temporarily curtailed at West Fraser sawmills in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Chetwynd, and Chasm over the 2018 Christmas holidays due to the same reasons.