The population of Williams Lake is about to grow.

Starting Tuesday, January 22nd, twenty-four Chinese students from Chengdu and 6 adults will be visiting Lake City Secondary Columneetza campus.

Director of Instruction for School District 27, Dean Coder explains the reason for their trip

“These students are coming over to have an experience in the Cariboo-Chilcotin to find out what its like. So they’re coming to get a little experience, learn a little bit about Canadian education because BC I believe is third in the world for quality of education, so for a lot of Chinese parents they are very curious about it.”

Coder says the Chinese students will spend their mornings in classrooms at Columneetza and the afternoons taking part in winter activities like curling, skiing and tobogganing.

The idea to bring them to the Lake City according to Coder was created and planned out over 18 and a half months ago.

“One of the things that we talked about was how to give our students a great cultural experience. There’s two ways, either you travel somewhere or you have students come to the school and to talk about what life is like in another country. So we talked about that and we decided that we would have a winter camp.”

Host homes are needed for the students January 22nd to February 2nd and information is available on the School District 27 website.