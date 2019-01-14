It was a mild weekend in the Cariboo but not warm enough to break any records.

Carmen Hartt, with Environment Canada, says Williams Lake had the best chance…

“We actually came close on Saturday because the record for Saturday is 6.6 degrees and we hit 4.8 degrees, so we were just like a little bit off that one. And that record is from 1996 and for Sunday in Williams Lake the record is 8.3 set in 1973, and we hit 4.2.”

The records have been kept a lot longer in Quesnel and the temperatures on the weekend came up several degrees short…

“The record for Saturday for Quesnel was 11.1 degrees and that was set back in 1899 and we reached 5.8 this year, so even though it was mild it wasn’t a record. The Sunday record for Quesnel was 13.9 and we only reached 4.1. The 13.9 was in 1901.”

Hartt says the high temperatures for the Cariboo were still 10 degrees above normal however and the temperatures usually around this time of year are a high of -5 and a low of -13.

Looking ahead, she says temperatures will be getting back to normal.

“Today we have a high of zero, and as we get into the week we’re seeing temperatures dip back down towards normal. So Tuesday a high of -3 and then Wednesday and Thursday a high around -8.”