Trudeau weighs in on Canadian death sentence, calls it arbitrary

Justin Trudeau is very concerned a Canadian was handed the death sentence in China.

Robert Schellenberg was sentenced for drug smuggling with Chinese prosecutors suggesting he was part of a global crime ring. Some experts suggest the decision may be connected to the ongoing tension between China and Canada over the arrest of Huawei’s CFO. Trudeau says it’s concerning Chinese officials would arbitrarily hand down this penalty.

PM shuffles cabinet, shifting three current ministers

Two Liberal rookies are being called up to the big leagues in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet shuffle.

The PM has replaced Board Treasury President Scott Brison with Jane Philpott. The former Minister of Indigenous Services will have her post taken over by Seamus O’Regan and Jody Wilson-Raybould will take his place in Veteran’s Affairs. The roles of Justice Minister and Rural Economic Development Minister will be filled by two current parliamentary secretaries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pregnant

A new royal baby is on the way.

Meghan Markle announced today she is six months pregnant, with the baby expected to come in April. Markle and Prince Harry do not know the gender, preferring to keep it a surprise.