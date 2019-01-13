The Wranglers continued their winning streak Friday in their game against the Heat at the Chase Art Holding Memorial Arena. It came down to overtime with Julian Dewey getting the winning goal, making the final 5-4 for Wranglers. Miles Minor was in goal and stopped 44 shots.

Saturday the Wranglers were back home against the Kamloops Storm. The Storm snapped the Wranglers 4 game winning run, with the game final 3-1 for the Storm. Garret Hilton scored the Wranglers goal, and Miles Minor was in net, stopping 36 shots.

The 18-13-1 Wranglers hold on to second place in the Doug Birks Division. They next play Tuesday night at home at the South Cariboo Recreation Center, taking on the third place 12-13-3 Sicamous Eagles.