RCMP in Williams Lake are asking the public to keep their eyes open for an ATV that was reported missing just before Christmas from the Spokin Lake Road area.

The 2018 Yamaha Grizzly Special Edition is described as black and grey in color with blue decaling, and a metal rack on the front and rear.

“It is important to ensure that all recreational vehicles are secured when not used, preferably locked indoors, VIN numbers recorded, and the keys stored separately from the vehicle,” Cst. Joel Kooger said.

“Police are committed to targeting property crime offenders who are responsible for these thefts and reminds the public to report any suspicious activity immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.