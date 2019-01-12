Williams Lake RCMP is investigating a stabbing after attending a residence Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival to the home in the 1400 Block of Broadway Avenue, a male in his 30s was discovered to have sustained multiple stab wounds.

“The male was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance and he is not currently cooperating with police,” said Cpl. Matthew Shearer.

“It is believed he knows the suspect.”

Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.