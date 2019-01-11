“There is no Planet B”, “What will you tell your grandkids ?”, and “We stand with Wet’suwet’en.”

Those are just a few of the signs that were part of an anti-pipeline protest outside the government building on Barlow Avenue in Quesnel yesterday.

Ruby Mortensen, who is originally from the Hazelton area, was the organizer…

“We’re having a protest due to the pipeline that is going on at Wet’suwet’en in the Hazelton area, Smithers. The fact that the Chiefs from before agreed to having the pipeline put through and the Chiefs we have now and the hereditary Chiefs, they do not want the pipeline to go through.”

Mortensen says she is upset that the RCMP came in and more or less bullied the elders to take their blockade down.

The LNG pipeline, a Coastal GasLink project, will run through Wet’suwet’en territory and take natural gas from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.