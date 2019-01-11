Smoke in the City of Williams Lake on July 11, 2017. An evacuation order issued on July 15 was downgraded to an alert on July 27. -R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

Organizations and communities are once again able to apply for grants to bring healing through arts and culture in response to environmental, social, and economic hardships.

The Province said it is accepting applications until Feb. 15 for the Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture program that provides grants ranging from $2,500 to $15,000.

“The celebration of arts and culture is a powerful tool in lifting people’s spirits and helping people connect and rebuild as a community in difficult times,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Launched last year, the Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture program provided $3,650 to the 100 Mile and District Arts Council for an Art Crawl in partnership with Stemete7yw’I Friendship Centre.

The Nazko First Nation received $11,000 for a 5-day Indigenous culture camp that included traditional foods, drum making, pit house building, sweat lodge, storytelling, and family games. The Xeni Gwet’in First Nation received $8,000 for indigenous community gathering and events.

In Williams Lake, the Potato House Sustainable Community was awarded $10,000 to partner with local First Nations for a post-wildfire festival and art projects such as murals and live music.