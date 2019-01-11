A unifying approach to working together on shared territorial discussions.

That’s the idea behind a Letter of Understanding that was signed today between the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) and Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance.

The ceremony took place at the Quesnel Seniors Center.

The agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding back in May that outlined the next steps of strengthening relations between nations, including the importance of supporting each Nation’s title claims and developing protocols for shared decision-making and management in shared areas.

On December 10th, 2018, the Nations’ Chiefs came together to discuss mechanisms for addressing the shared historical and familial ties between each respective community and nation.

The work ahead will continue in 2019 with engagements between neighbouring communities.

Chief Joe Alphonse is the Tribal Chairman of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government…

“The roots of the Tŝilhqot’in and Southern Dakelh run deep throughout our shared history. As we move forward Nation-to-Nation, we are developing ways of working together that are our own ways – not ways imposed on us by colonial governments. We will be focusing on how we make decisions and manage our lands and resources into the future. Working with the SDNA we have been able to accomplish a lot – continuing this journey we hope to expand into possible economic development opportunities. We hope that our younger generations and the generations past can be proud of the work we are embarking on, together.”

Nazko Chief Stuart Alec is with the Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance…

“We know that we are stronger together than apart. We are all committed to finding solutions that will recognize and respect our shared history and will be the foundation for collaboration into the future. We are at the early stages of this work, but we believe we are on the right path.”