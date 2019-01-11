Mailboxes have once again been targeted in the Williams Lake area.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said police were called yesterday morning at 8:21 about the damage that was done to mailboxes on Jacobson Road and Highway 97.

Mailboxes on 1800 Richland Drive were also broken into.

Byron said nothing appeared to be taken

Last month several other mailboxes were hit between December 10th and 20th.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake DetachmentI 250-392-62-11 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477