Health authorities in the Cariboo are reminding residents that it’s not too late to get immunized against the flu as lab confirmations show influenza on the rise in Northern BC.

Interior Health Medical Health Officer, Dr. Silvina Mema says the dominant strain circulating this year is influenza A H1NI which predominantly affects children and non-elderly adults.

“What we’re seeing, which was also seen in previous years where it was the H1N1 strain, is that children, in particular, are being hit very hard,” said Northern Medical Health Officer, Dr. Kling.

“There is a lot of influenza activity around children under the age of about nine or ten this year.”

Flu shots are available from local health units, many pharmacies, or through your primary care provider.

“The flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from influenza and influenza-related complications,” said Dr. Mema.

“This year’s vaccine has shown to be a good match for the strains of influenza circulating this season.”

Other tips to protect to yourself and others include staying at home when you’re sick, practicing proper hand hygiene, and observing coughing and sneezing etiquette.