RCMP in Williams Lake are investigating an attempted abduction that occurred early Wednesday evening near Treehouse Apartments.

“A local female was walking down 2nd Ave N when an unknown male asked her for a smoke,” Cst. Joel Kooger said.

“After she offered a smoke the male grabbed her arm and tried to take control of her. The female kicked the male to free herself where she ran to safety to report the incident.”

The suspect is described as being a shorter, heavy set Caucasian male, and 50 years old. He was wearing a blue denim jacket with a red and black plaid shirt and a black hat.

RCMP remind the public that it is best practice to walk with a friend, walk without earphones in, and walk in well-lit areas to help ensure their safety.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestopppers.com