It’s Tight At The Top For Quesnel’s Elite Curlers
It’s a four horse race for top spot in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.
Service Electric, skipped by Dave Plant, took a lot of joy in knocking off Brady Waffle’s Billy Barker Casino rink 6-4 on Wednesday (Dec 9th) night.
That bumped the Billy back into a tie for top spot with Ski-Hi Scaffolding at 8 and 4.
Blair Hedden’s Ski-Hi foursome defeated the CDC, also 6 to 4.
Century 21, skipped by Ray Blackmore, remains a half game back at 8-3 and 1, despite a 9-2 loss to Quesnel Lawn Care last night.
And Tolko, skipped by Brenda Ernst, also remains in the hunt for top spot at 7-4 and 1, after knocking off Karin’s Deli.
STANDINGS
Billy Barker 8-4-0
Ski-Hi Scaffolding 8-4-0
Century 21 8-3-1
Tolko 7-4-1
Karin’s Deli 5-7-0
CDC 4-8-0
Service Electric 4-8-0
Quesnel Lawn Care 3-9-0