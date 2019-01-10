It’s a four horse race for top spot in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.

Service Electric, skipped by Dave Plant, took a lot of joy in knocking off Brady Waffle’s Billy Barker Casino rink 6-4 on Wednesday (Dec 9th) night.

That bumped the Billy back into a tie for top spot with Ski-Hi Scaffolding at 8 and 4.

Blair Hedden’s Ski-Hi foursome defeated the CDC, also 6 to 4.

Century 21, skipped by Ray Blackmore, remains a half game back at 8-3 and 1, despite a 9-2 loss to Quesnel Lawn Care last night.

And Tolko, skipped by Brenda Ernst, also remains in the hunt for top spot at 7-4 and 1, after knocking off Karin’s Deli.

STANDINGS

Billy Barker 8-4-0

Ski-Hi Scaffolding 8-4-0

Century 21 8-3-1

Tolko 7-4-1

Karin’s Deli 5-7-0

CDC 4-8-0

Service Electric 4-8-0

Quesnel Lawn Care 3-9-0