Quesnel City Council has approved some changes to the Five Year Financial Plan.

These were for the 2018 budget year.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton goes over what those changes were…

-Gas Tax Reserve: Increase budget to the Solid Waste Review from $50,000 to $102,000

-Equipment Reserve: Purchase of New Snow Blower for $175,000

-Snow Removal Reserve: $250,000 to cover budget overrun

-Tax Stabilization Reserve: $180,000 to be returned to West Fraser for MDF Plant Assessment Appeal

Bolton says these changes involved money going in and out of reserves, so there was no impact on the taxpayer.

She says it’s still too early to say if the City will end up with a surplus at the end of this past fiscal year.

The five year Financial Plan runs from 2018 to 2022.