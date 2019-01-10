(Files by Matt Fetinko-MyPGNow)

College of New Caledonia students has a new 24-hour support service at their disposal.

Student LifeLine provides free professional support to help CNC students maintain a healthy life. Confidential legal, financial, and family consultations will be available through a toll-free phone number or online. Short-term counselling is also available in-person, video or text chat, or on the phone; as well as referrals to supportive resources and organizations in the community. A Student LifeLine mobile app is also available for iOS and Android.

Advice is available for to help with issues including life, family, money, work, and health.

The new service fills a major need for students.

“It’s been that one thing that has been missing for so long because we have a lot of issues that come up after hours whether it would be early in the morning or after hours on weekends where students are often going through some crisis or things and sometimes it’s hard to find those services during those hours,” said Harmon Dandiwal, CNC Student Union Organizer.

Student-Life Line will be valuable if not versatile, helping students in a number of areas.

“This goes beyond just counseling, there is other stuff offering expert advice like how to manage time and stress, relationships of your personal life and tons of other stuff that goes beyond counseling like legal advice and what not.

The college has six campuses across Northern BC, including in Quesnel.