Northern Health’s Connections service suffered a mechanical problem yesterday afternoon, leaving one of its coaches and passengers waiting in 70 Mile House for several hours.

Eryn Collins, with Northern Health communications says the bus experienced mechanical problems yesterday afternoon and stopped.

A replacement bus was dispatched from Prince George, but took longer to arrive due to road conditions. All the passengers reached their destinations by early this morning.

Collins says the bus was heated the entire time and the passengers were made as comfortable as possible by the driver. She says Northern Health would like to thank anyone impacted for their patience.

Northern Health Connections is a service that offers affordable transport for persons requiring out of town travel for medical purposes, and runs throughout northern BC and to Vancouver.