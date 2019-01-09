Draft for new Canadian food guide focuses on plant-based protein

The focus on meat and dairy is getting blurry in a proposed food guide update for Canadians.

Health Canada’s draft reportedly now suggests three healthy food groups, ‘vegetables and fruits’, ‘whole grains’ and ‘protein’ which combines meat and dairy. The draft also reportedly suggests eating more plant-based proteins. A final copy is expected to be released this year.

New drone rules expected from Ottawa today

New rules on drone usage in Canada are set to be released today.

The federal transportation minister is expected to detail the law, which will reportedly prohibit drone flight near airports and emergency sites. Drone users will also face charges if they’re drunk or impaired by drugs. CBC News reports drones will need to be registered and large drones can only be used by certified flyers.

BC pipeline opposition arrests lead to more protests

The arrest of Indigenous protesters in BC is kicking off a wave of opposition.

After RCMP officers arrested 14 people in Northern BC, protests broke out in other parts of the province and Ottawa over construction of a natural gas pipeline feeding the proposed LNG facility. A meeting between Justin Trudeau and Indigenous leaders in Ottawa was interrupted as a group of protesters invaded the venue it was being held at.

Climate Change likely to cause more wildfire destruction in BC: scientists

Destructive wildfires are likely to become worse in BC in the coming years.

Canadian scientists say climate change is causing dryer conditions and more volatile and extreme storms, which are the perfect combination of conditions for wide-spreading wildfires. Federal officials say there is a need now to adapt to these changing conditions, both financially and environmentally.

Trump calls on Democrats to support border security to protect America

Donald Trump is falling short of declaring a national security crisis to fund his wall.

In a prime time television address last night, the President pleaded for support for a Mexico border wall, saying it’s necessary to help protect America. He accused the Democrats of dragging out a government shutdown because they wouldn’t support border security. Democrats say Trump is attempting to stoke fear by manufacturing a crisis.

Justin Trudeau death chats investigated on Yellow Vests Facebook page

A European protest movement is leading to political death threats in Canada.

According to Global News, the Yellow Vests Canada Facebook page is reportedly being investigated by RCMP for comments about killing Justin Trudeau. The Canadian version of the protest movement primarily focuses on carbon tax and pipeline issues. The original Yellow Vest movement has led to violent protests in France.

BoC interest rate decision to be announced this morning

Don’t expect a change in Canada’s key interest rate today.

Experts say Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is unlikely to change the rate from 1.75 per cent, due to a few factors including a dip in oil exports and growth in Canada’s trade deficit to $2.1 billion. The BoC’s rate dictates interest on things like mortgages, credit cards and savings accounts.