Four Rivers Co-op made a generous donation in Quesnel today.

A cheque worth $10,000 was given to the Ladies Hospital Auxiliary at G.R. Baker Hospital for the purchase of a Fetal Monitor that will check babies heart rates during pregnancy.

Marlene Connell, the President of the Auxiliary, says the money means a lot….

“We’ve raised about half the amount ourselves and that took us just about a year to raise 10 thousand dollars. Now when the Co-op come along that finalized it, we are now purchasing, it’s on order.”

The Fetal Monitor will help many women in Northern Health, especially those experiencing high risk pregnancies.

Connell says they are raising money for three other projects, a hover mat which eases the patient from a stretcher onto the OR table or a bed, a rigid telescope which is used in laparoscopic surgery, and for two vital monitors.

The Co-op’s donation for the Fetal Monitor comes out of their 2018 Community Support Fund.

They support eight communities in total, including Quesnel.

Four Rivers Co-op has facilities throughout the Central Interior from 100 Mile House in the south to Fort St. James in the North, and from Valemount in the east to Terrace in the west.