The annual West Coast Blind Curling Provincial Playdowns are coming to 100 Mile House this weekend.

Four teams will be competing, 100 Mile, Vancouver, Prince George, and Kelowna, with the top teams going to the western provincial tournament this spring in Kamloops.

Organizer Lori Fry says “It was a bit of a challenge this year with the Greyhound situation.” She says backers stepped up to fund for drivers and accommodation to get the teams to 100 Mile.

The opening ceremony will be at 9 am at the 100 Mile Curling club this Friday with local dignitaries in attendance.

Curling for the Blind and Visually Impaired is essentially the same as the game played by sighted people. The difference is that each team has a sighted guide to assist the players in their delivery.