Highway 97 in Quesnel between Racing Road and North Star Road is once again open.

Quesnel RCMP confirm that it was closed earlier today due to an accident involving a vehicle and a power pole at around one o’clock.

Hydro Crews quickly arrived on scene and cut the power and removed the power pole from the road.

No word on what caused the accident or if anyone was hurt, although any injuries are not believed to be serious.