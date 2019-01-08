An outstanding arrest warrant has been issued for one of two people Williams Lake RCMP say have been charged after a vehicle that was seized Friday as part of an ongoing investigation resulted in the seizure of two loaded firearms.

Wyatt Lee Boffa is currently outstanding on an arrest warrant for possession of firearms and ammunition for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and did according to a media release occupy a vehicle knowing there were firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.

Anyone who observes Boffa is requested to dial 911 immediately and to not approach him.

Local resident Luaine April Stump is currently charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition for a dangerous purpose for committing an offence, occupying a vehicle knowing there were firearms and ammunition in the vehicle, and failure to comply with probation.

Stump remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake court today (Tuesday, Jan. 8).

“The Williams Lake RCMP continue to focus on offenders in unlawful possession of firearms as a strategic priority,” Insp. Jeff Pelley said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP General Investigation Section, Cst. Mike Redden, at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.”