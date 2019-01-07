100 Mile Mounties Use Snow Tracks To Make Arrest
An arrest has been made in connection with a break-in at the 100 Mile House Industrial Park.
RCMP say they received a report of a break-in on Friday. (December 4th)
Police say a man was seen leaving the area and that they were able to track him through the snow.
During the investigation is was determined that the suspect was in possession of a weapon contrary to his release conditions.
Charges of Breach of Undertaking are now being recommended against the 33-year old suspect from 100 Mile.
He is scheduled to appear in court in February.