The Liquor Distribution Branch is now working on the business license application required for its BC Cannabis Store at Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake.

In an email, the LDB says they’re also working with the landlord to determine a hand over date before beginning construction on the space that will be located within the Mall complex.

“This store will be designed to be bright, clean, welcoming and professional while creating a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing non-medical cannabis from the illicit market,” said senior communications officer, Kate Bilney.

“At this time we have no firm dates on when this store will open, however, we are targeting for late spring.”

A development variance permit application was approved for the proposed BC Cannabis Store by Williams Lake Council in November.

Kamloops is currently the only city home to a BC Cannabis Store.