A great night for the 100 Mile House Wranglers at home Saturday night as they defeated the North Okanagan Knights in a 7-0 shutout.

Scoring for the team were two goals from Garrett Hilton, one apiece from Cody Barnes and Kolby Page, and three goals from Darian Long. Goaltender Miles Minor stopped 23 shots for the second shutout on a row for the Wranglers.

The Wranglers are now 17-12-1 with 38 points. Their next game is in Chase against the Heat January 11th. Their next home game is January 12th against the Kamloops Storm.