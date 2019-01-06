The Cariboo Regional District will be accepting nomination packages for the Area F by-election starting Feb. 5.

“We have nomination packages available now at the Cariboo Regional District office in Williams Lake so people can swing by and grab one of those if they’re interested,” said Alice Johnston, manager of corporate affairs and deputy CAO.

“We also have them online on our webpage and basically they just need to be qualified to be nominated.”

Johnston says to be nominated you have to be a Canadian citizen and over 18 years of age. She says you must also have two nominators who live in the electoral area and are qualified to nominate you.

Area F which covers the communities of 150 Mile, Horsefly and Likely has a population of just over 4,500.

General voting day is currently set for Saturday, March 30th.