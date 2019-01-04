Williams Lake RCMP, BC Ambulance and the Williams Lake Fire Department all responded to a three-vehicle crash this afternoon.

The call came in at 2:22 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 97 and Mackenzie Avenue South.

RCMP say it appears that one of the vehicles was attempting to cross Highway 97 when it was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Police say that caused it to spin into a third vehicle.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP say one northbound lane of traffic and access to Broadway Avenue was blocked for a short period of time during their investigation.

Police say neither road conditions nor alcohol were factors in this accident.