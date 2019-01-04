The Williams Lake Indian Band will be relocating their downtown presence in the lakecity from second avenue north to the former FYidoctors building.

Chief Wille Sellars says they jumped on the opportunity to make an offer and make the purchase.

“Right now we’re located in the old Taseko space across from TD Bank so the plan is to relocate our whole downtown staff over to there be it our natural resource, economic development, Borland Creek Logging, Sugar Cane Archaeology to be able to continue to grow,” Sellars said.

“The main reason why we wanted to get that downtown presence is we’re going to be marketing homes for Coyote Rock Estates and our commercial and residential development, and having that downtown presence gives us a little more credibility and what we’re looking for in a professional office space. The building that we’re in now has been great, but it’s a little bit too big though so moving into something that we actually own is the goal and we got support from Council and moved forward with the purchase.”

Sellars says they will be starting on renovations soon and hope to move into the building in April.

“We want to have a presence in Williams Lake of course-that’s the traditional territory of the WLIB,” he said.

“We’re still aware that the main services that are provided to WLIB-our main government office is going to be still in IR1 out at Sugarcane and we’re also planning on building out there as well.”

As for the construction of the Band’s cannabis store located off of Mackenzie Avenue south near Scout Island, Sellars says they are still on their timeline.

“It might be a little bit ambitious, but we’re optimistic that we’re going to be able to open those doors to get into the market within the next 6 to 8 weeks.”