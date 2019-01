There’s one game this weekend for the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Saturday they play the North Okanagan Knights at 7PM on home ice. The Knights are 10-20-0-1 this season, while the Wranglers are 16-12-1.

The Wranglers are in second place in the Doug Birks Division and in 9th place overall in the league.

Game start is 7 PM at the South Cariboo Recreation Center.