Hwy 97, at Sales Rd, about 10 km south of Quesnel, looking south. -DriveBC

Travel is not recommended on Highway 97 north of Wildwood due to extreme slippery and rough conditions.

DriveBC issued a travel advisory Thursday afternoon and said salting is in progress.

A travel advisory is also in effect for Highway 26 (Quesnel to Wells) and Nazko between Blackwater Rd and Centennial Park Road.

Winter Weather Causing Power Outages

BC Hydro community relations manager, Bob Gammer said late Thursday afternoon between 500 and 600 customers are without power in the Cariboo.

While most are still under investigation when it comes to a cause, Gammer says given that there are a number of small outages in a widespread area, the weather either snow or wind is the likely culprit.

He says crews are working to get the power back on.

Environment Canada is forecasting tonight a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries for the Quesnel area.

(With files from George Henderson)