The Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre says it will continue to improve their inventory of radio remote control cars after this past weekend’s Stamps vs. Stamps Alumni game.

The CDC was presented with the proceeds from the game totaling $1,500.

“It was one of those kinds of things that when somebody comes and says we’d like to give you money, our comment is yes, absolutely because there are always things that the Child Development Centre can do with donation dollars,” said executive director, Nancy Gale.

“We are always very appreciative of any monies that come in to help us strengthen programs for youth and our young people.”

During the game’s intermission, Gale adds that youth in attendance were provided an opportunity to try out the CDC’s RC cars as well as three new Rustler units.

“They had an opportunity to be able to play in quote ‘ice hockey’ but I think it was sometimes more demolition derby with the RC cars,” Gale said.

“We also just purchased some new units-the rustlers which people from the radio remote control car club were quite excited about because this was the first time that particular product was available in BC so we were a first again.”

The RCs Gale says teaches youth and children regulation skills as they have to take turns. It also assists in the development of fine and gross motor skills as you have to be able to make sure the RC does not tip over and stays within the race track.

Gale says the CDC sees almost 700 children and youth monthly.

“In terms of what the kind of things we’ll be looking at doing this year, there are some new programs that we’re applying for in terms of counseling as well as some drop-programs so hopefully we’ll be successful in our response to our request for proposals,” she said.

“In terms of autism we continue to provide support and we are currently looking at hopefully another round of research in terms of rural service delivery in autism.”

(Editor’s note: this article incorrectly reported the number of children and youth who the CDC sees as annually. It is in fact monthly and has been corrected.)