A man allegedly produced a handgun in an altercation in 100 Mile House just before Christmas.

The incident happened December 22nd, at about 430 am. RCMP say A male was walking in downtown 100 Mile when he was accosted by another male. The suspect had a brief conversation with the victim and then produced a handgun.

The suspect broke off the altercation near the library. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as 5’9, wearing brown pants and a green jacket. He was also wearing gloves, a hat and a bellaclava.

Police were not advised until the next day. The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who was present and witnessed the incident to call the 100 Mile RCMP or crimestoppers.