High risk of avalanche has closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the Highway will be closed with no detour until approximately 8 o’clock this evening (Thursday, Jan. 3).

A severe winter storm across much of the southern Interior has brought more than 40 centimeters of snowfall to the region, with 20 to 30 more centimeters expected throughout the day, and as much as 50 centimeters forecasted for Rogers Pass.

“Avalanche control work is taking place in four different locations along this section by ministry staff to ensure people’s safety once the highway is reopened,” MOTI said.

“The ministry is coordinating this work with federal government staff who are undertaking avalanche control work in Glacier National Park to ensure road closure times are minimized.”

Check DriveBC and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date information before heading out.