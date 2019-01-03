New board members to help ensure British Columbia Columbians receive the best possible care in an efficient, well-managed public healthcare system have been appointed to Northern Health and Interior Health.

Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement Wednesday and said the new appointees bring a depth of experience.

“Their diversity in background, perspective and expertise, and shared commitment to public service further strengthen our health authority boards, during a pivotal time,” Dix said.

“The boards are playing a key role in helping government accomplish its goals related to restoring a strong public health-care system, innovation and ensuring the needs of a diverse patient population are understood and met.”

New directors appointed to the Northern Health board include co-founder of the Burns Lake Law Centre and former Chief of the Lake Babine Nation, Wilfred Adams and chartered professional accountant John Karjata of Dawson Creek.

Patricia Sterritt of the Gitga’at Nation was also appointed.

Newly appointed to the Interior Health Board are councillor of the Okanagan Indian Band, Allan Louis and former Mayor of Nakusp, Karen Hamling.

Reappointed to the Northern Health board is Stephanie Killam.

Williams Lake businesswoman Tammy Tugnum, Dennis Rounsville, and Diane Jules have been appointed to the Interior Health board.