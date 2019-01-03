Auto insurance increase proposal gets nod from BC Utilities Commission

BC drivers may soon be seeing a rate hike on auto insurance.

The BC Utilities Commission has given interim approval to a proposed 6.3 per cent increase on basic insurance. The application will still need to undergo a public review before it’s finally approved. BC officials claim this increase will help modernize the province’s auto insurance and provide better coverage for drivers. But Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says the decades old public insurer needs a complete overhaul.

Scientist coalition calls for end to nitrate use in meats

Cut out the nitrates.

The call comes from a coalition of scientists who say global governments need to take stronger action against the carcinogenic additive in processed meats. In 2015, the World Health Organization declared nitrates found in things like bacon, burgers and hot dogs were very likely to cause cancer. The group of scientists says there are other ways to process meats without adding deadly chemicals.

Health officials say it’s not too late to get vaccinated

As flu season prepares to peak, doctors are urging Canadians to get the shot.

Health officials warn the infection rate will likely hit its highest between the end of January and mid-February. Experts say the only real line of defense is the vaccination, which is proving to be more effective against the strain of flu this season compared to last.

Top Chinese prosecutor says detained Canadians are definitely guilty

China has no doubt two detained Canadians are guilty.

The country’s top prosecutor told Reuters, he is certain the two former diplomats broke state laws, but wouldn’t comment on when charges would be laid. The arrests came after Hauwei’s CFO was taken into custody in Vancouver. China has lashed out and warned Canada to release her.

Lawsuit against Uber Canada allowed to move ahead

A $400 million lawsuit against Uber is being green lit by an Ontario court.

The lawsuit claims Uber drivers in Canada are employees allowing them minimum wage, overtime and vacation. Uber attempted to fight the lawsuit using a clause that would only allow complaints to be heard in the Netherlands, but it was struck down by Ontario’s Court of Appeal.

True Holocaust death toll uncovered by researchers

Researchers are delving deep into the Holocaust to uncover the true cost of human life.

According to The Telegraph, researchers believe the Nazi murder rate was three times higher than originally suggested. Previous reports claimed 6,000 people were killed daily in death camps, but new research suggests it was likely 15,000. Experts say 1.3 million people were killed during a 100-day period.