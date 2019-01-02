Prescribed burns will be taking place in the District of 100 Mile House.

“It depends of course on the winds and venting indexes, and all sorts of environmental things so we’ve given it all of January for this to happen,” said Fire Rescue Chief, Roger Hollander.

Much of the burns will be taking place near 100 Mile House Emergency Services Training Center and behind West Fraser mill in the Exeter Mckinley Rd. and Exeter Station Rd. areas.

Hollander says a prescribed burn was already conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

“Obviously this is a time of year to do that with the snow on the ground,” he said.

“There are quite a few piles that have been in those locations for throughout the summer so now is the safest time to burn those. They’ll be in that general area and up on the hillside so they’ll certainly be visible for most residents in the 100 Mile District boundaries and of course Highway 97 as well.”