The 100 Mile Wranglers started off the new year right with a 5-0 win in front of the home crowd on new years day against the Sicamous Eagles.

Hemming, Long, Patsey, Page and Nic Flinton all had a goal apiece while Goalie Jakob Gullmes stopped all 18 Eagles shots.

The Wranglers are 16-12-1 for the season with a total of 36 points and are in second place in the division.

Their next game is on home ice at the South Cariboo Recreation Center on Saturday against the 10-20-0-1 North Okanagan Knights. Game time is 7 PM.