Multiple individuals believed to be responsible for a multi-layered cocaine trafficking operation in Williams Lake have been charged following a comprehensive investigation dubbed Project E-Pelargic.

“Community safety being enhanced through targeting offenders actively involved in the drug trafficking trade in Williams Lake and its surrounding communities continue to be a priority of the Williams Lake RCMP,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley.

“This investigation is a testament to the all the officers involved and their dedication focusing on community safety while targeting those believed to responsible from multiple communities.”

E-Pelargic commenced for multiple months throughout 2018 and resulted in multiple arrests, multiple search warrants, and a substantial amount of cocaine and cash.

Charged are:

  • Janine Emma Alphonse with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance 
  • Nolan Basil Harford with one count of trafficking a controlled substance
  • Justin Kyle Williams with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance 
  • Tye Christopher Jeff with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession or the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance
  • Brian Mathew Dorsey with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance
  • Brandon Kyle Wijma with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance
  • Jeremy William Squires, of Port Coquitlam, with one count of possession of Canadian currency in excess of $5000 knowing the property was obtained as proceeds of crime.