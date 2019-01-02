Project E- Pelargic Disrupts Multi-layered Drug Trafficking Operation in Williams Lake
Multiple individuals believed to be responsible for a multi-layered cocaine trafficking operation in Williams Lake have been charged following a comprehensive investigation dubbed Project E-Pelargic.
“Community safety being enhanced through targeting offenders actively involved in the drug trafficking trade in Williams Lake and its surrounding communities continue to be a priority of the Williams Lake RCMP,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley.
“This investigation is a testament to the all the officers involved and their dedication focusing on community safety while targeting those believed to responsible from multiple communities.”
E-Pelargic commenced for multiple months throughout 2018 and resulted in multiple arrests, multiple search warrants, and a substantial amount of cocaine and cash.
Charged are:
- Janine Emma Alphonse with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance
- Nolan Basil Harford with one count of trafficking a controlled substance
- Justin Kyle Williams with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance
- Tye Christopher Jeff with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession or the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance
- Brian Mathew Dorsey with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance
- Brandon Kyle Wijma with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance
- Jeremy William Squires, of Port Coquitlam, with one count of possession of Canadian currency in excess of $5000 knowing the property was obtained as proceeds of crime.