-R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

Multiple individuals believed to be responsible for a multi-layered cocaine trafficking operation in Williams Lake have been charged following a comprehensive investigation dubbed Project E-Pelargic.

“Community safety being enhanced through targeting offenders actively involved in the drug trafficking trade in Williams Lake and its surrounding communities continue to be a priority of the Williams Lake RCMP,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley.

“This investigation is a testament to the all the officers involved and their dedication focusing on community safety while targeting those believed to responsible from multiple communities.”

E-Pelargic commenced for multiple months throughout 2018 and resulted in multiple arrests, multiple search warrants, and a substantial amount of cocaine and cash.

Charged are: