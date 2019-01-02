More snow is on the way after a snowy start to the New Year.

Environment Canada, meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says there’s another system on the way.

“Today (Wednesday, Jan. 2) we can expect a couple centimeters of snow by later this afternoon, and then another few centimeters tonight,” Sekhon said.

“So by Thursday morning, you might see up to six centimeters of snow in the Cariboo area.”

Sekhon says the system started with a warm push delivering freezing rain this morning in Williams Lake, and rain up through Prince George.

He says about 8 to 10 cm of snow fell New Year’s Day in the Quesnel and Williams Lake area, with 2 to 4 cm in the 100 Mile and Clinton area.

“The seasonal forecasts are always a little tricky,” Sekhon adds.

“However what we can say in terms of temperatures is that we’re expecting a warmer than normal January, February, and March in and around the Central Interior so this jives with the fact that this year we’re in a high likelihood of a weak El Nino which starts right about now.”

Normals for this time of year is a high of around -5°C with a low of -13°C.