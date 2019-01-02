Williams Lake has its first baby of 2019.

Aurora Melody Dawn Heitmann was born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital at 6:47 pm on Jan 1. to proud first-time parents Roxanne and Michael Heitmann of Williams Lake.

“It was January 7th we were supposed to have her and she came in early,” said Michael.

“We left the New Year’s Eve party and then two hours later we were headed to the hospital.”

After 15 hours of labour, Roxanne said it was determined that a C-section would be the best option to deliver their little bundle of joy.

“We had a list of names that we liked and then the middle names are for family members-both grandmas,” Roxanne said.

Aurora weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

“It’s a good way to start the new year,” Michael said.

“Definitely a good way to start the New Year,” agreed Roxanne.

No word yet if there is a new year’s baby in Quesnel or 100 Mile House.

An estimated 999 babies according to UNICEF were born in Canada on New Year’s Day.